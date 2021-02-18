Rush Limbaugh joins people he happily spoke ill of – the dead

Right-wing American radio megastar, Rush Limbaugh, who never hesitated to speak ill of the dead, today joined them. Limbaugh made a fortune monetising conservative grievance and demonising disadvantaged minorities. His support of twice-impeached US President Donald Trump included promoting the wannabe coup leader’s unfounded assertion he won the 2020 US election. Trump, last year awarded the broadcaster America’s highest civilian honour.

Also in 2020, Limbaugh mocked the chances of Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in that year’s election.

“Thirty-seven-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage, next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump. What’s going to happen there?”

He said the US was “still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage.”

Buttigieg later responded saying, “I won’t be lectured on family values” by Limbaugh.

Gays and Gerbils

Limbaugh made attacking LGBTIQ+ people part of his schtick early in his career. In 1989, he undertook a national tour: ‘Rush to excellence: Rush Limbaugh live in person’. During the tour, he regaled audiences with stories of gays and gerbils. According to Limbaugh, gays enjoyed a sexual practice known as ‘gerbil-stuffing’. That involved inserting a live gerbil or other rodent into the rectum for sexual pleasure.

Medical literature features many accounts of doctors retrieving unusual objects from rectums. But not a single medical journal records any instances of gerbil removal. Gerbil-stuffing, however, enjoyed widespread currency as an urban legend for some years. The most popular rumour claimed that doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital performed an emergency gerbilectomy on movie star Richard Gere. Dawn French later remarked in character as Geraldine on ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ that she wouldn’t have minded being the rodent.

Rush Limbaugh AIDS Update

In the early 90s, his show included an ‘AIDS Update’. The broadcaster made jokes about the disease against a soundtrack of songs like ‘I Know I’ll Never Love This Way Again’ and ‘Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places’. He did later say he regretted the segment but continued to attack LGBTIQ+ people in other ways.

In 2015, Limbaugh claimed that same-sex marriage would lead to bestiality.

Limbaugh Quotes

“When a gay person turns his back on you, it is anything but an insult; it’s an invitation.”

“Women should not be allowed on juries where the accused is a stud.”

“The white race has probably had fewer slaves and for a briefer period of time than any other in the history of the world.”

To a black caller: “Take that bone out of your nose and call me back.”

Mrs Betty Bowers, America’s Best Christian

Anyway, it’s always nice to end an obituary with a quote, something poignant that allows readers to reflect on the person who just passed.

You will never catch me implying that I’m glad Rush Limbaugh is dead. I will always be directly upfront about it. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 18, 2021

