RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a hit

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is the latest iteration of the franchise to kick off this week and it has everyone talking.

The second season of the format has had a major revamp and is delivering everything we love about Drag Race.

Plus, this season has everyone guessing.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season Two

In 2022 the first season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race launched to positive reviews.

Fans of the franchise enjoyed the new show as each episode three celebrities went through their transformation.

Assisted by their drag mentors the celebrities went on to lipsync and compete to win cash for their charity.

Season two has launched with a fresh new take, harnessing everything we loved about the show and adding more.

Replacing the shorter format, this season sees nine celebrities compete in a lip sync extravaganza each week.

Winners pocket cash for their charity while the bottom two lip sync for their lives.

The losing celebrity is eliminated and forced to reveal their identity as they depart.

With high-energy performances, a live studio audience and the mystery of the celebrity identities this new format is refreshing.

It’s all the things we love about Drag Race.

Lip syncs, makeup and sassy queens, without the confected drama of the workroom.

While the new format has drawn comparisons to The Masked Singer it definitely holds its own as a unique and entertaining show.

Who are the celebs competing?

The celebs on season two of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race have certainly upped the ante.

They are serving charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in spades.

Episode one saw some absolutely stunning performances and others, not so much.

Poppy Love, the season’s straight male contestant opened the show with a bang.

Delivering a smashing version of Alanis Morissette’s hit You Outta Know, Poppy went on to win the episode and a legion of fans.

But who is Poppy Love?

Many fans have speculated the tattooed singer is AJ Maclean of The Backstreet Boys fame.

Another standout performer on the night was Chic-Li-Fay who closed the show with a hilarious and sexy version of Candies by Ciara.

The sassy singer was clocked earlier as Glee star Kevin Mchale.

Meanwhile, Thirsty Von Trap served Don’t Cha by The Pussycat Dolls earning praise from the judging panel.

Many eager-eyed fans have speculated the identity behind the wig as Ugly Betty and Hacks star Mark Indelicato.

Who is the first to go?

Ultimately, performers Fabulosity and Jackie Would found themselves lip-syncing for their lives in the bottom two.

Iconic actress Lorette Devine was revealed as the celebrity behind Fabulosity after losing the lip sync.

With arguably the most distinct voice she was the hardest celebrity to disguise.

Other celebrities speculated to be hiding underneath the makeup are Tatyana Ali as Chakra 7 and Daniel Franzese as Donna Bellisima.

Tatyana is best known for her role on Fresh Prince of Bel Air while Daniel is known for his iconic role as Damien on Mean Girls.

Rounding out the group are Taylor Dayne as Electra Owl, original Queer Eye host Thom Filicia as Jackie Would and Jenna Ushkowitz of Glee fame as Milli Von Sunshine.

Eight celebrities remain competing for the $100,000 prize for their charity.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs weekly on Stan in Australia.

The winner of RuPaul’s Secret #CelebDragRace is… 😉✨ Get your entire life with a first lewk at the premiere airing FRIDAY at 8/7c on @VH1! 👉 https://t.co/h2QfuKZA3E pic.twitter.com/EV3GUSzZBx — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 10, 2022

