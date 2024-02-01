RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Amanda Tori Meating comes out as trans

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 queen Amanda Tori Meating has come out as transgender in a new interview.

The Los Angeles-based drag performer is appearing in the current season of the show.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s Quick Drag podcast this week, Amanda discussed her “gender exploration” journey at length.

After identifying as non-binary for four years, Amanda shared that her transition was sadly a big part of why her marriage ended.

“It ended up being a big part of why I had to leave… I was mentally in a bad place about it for a while,” the 27-year-old recalled.

“But you get to a point where you’re like, ‘I have to do what’s right for me’. That involved getting out.

“I showed up to Drag Race in this space of, I’m going to advocate for myself, I’m going to stand up for myself.

“I’m not going to allow myself to be victimised in the way that I feel like I have been in the past, pre-Drag Race.”

‘I realised how good that felt’

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 shot last year. Amanda Tori Meating credits her time on the set in her drag persona as helping her figure out her gender expression.

“[I was] in this environment for the first time where everyone’s calling me Amanda and not my government name,” Amanda told EW.

“[I realised] how good that felt and I started to feel a bit more comfortable in the reformation of my identity.

“That experience helped push me out of the nest a little bit and crack the egg.”

Amanda Tori Meating explained her identity is still “evolving” but she said she has “definitely arrived to a point where I feel like I’m transitioning.”

“I don’t know if I quite identify as a trans woman yet. Because that’s a bit of an achievement that I have yet to score. I refer to myself as a t-girl at the moment.”

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 are streaming in Australia every Saturday afternoon on Stan.

Read also:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.