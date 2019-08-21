RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Ruveals the Queens

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK begins its first season later this year and BBC today ruvealed the queens competing in the show.

RuPaul seemed impressed by the British talent.

“Each of the UK queens is so unique, so courageous and so special.

“I can’t wait for the UK – and the world – to fall in love with them the same way I did.”

Baga Chipz

“My style is more cabaret, old school, sequin frocks, Shirley Bassey, Danny La Rue, Lily Savage kind of drag.”

Blu Hydrangea

“I’ve built a big social media profile, and I now have a platform that allows me to talk about what it’s like to be gay and a queen in Belfast.”

Divina De Campo

“As a kid I was dressing up in dresses all the time, but the first time I went out, I went out as Christina Aguilera from the Moulin Rouge video.”

Crystal

“I do aerial circus, I can crack a whip, put cigarettes out on my tongue – it’s a freak show.”

Sum Ting Wong

“When I started doing drag five years ago, I wanted a name that was cheeky but also reflected my British Vietnamese heritage.”

Cheryl Hole

“I think my degree in dance will give me an edge because there are several challenges that are thrown at you where you have to use your body.”

Gothy Kendoll

“I first did drag on New Year’s Eve 2016 and it was a mess. I was in a leotard with no wig on but I was living my life, having the best night ever.”

Vinegar Strokes

“Drag is the new black.”

Scaredy Kat

“I really haven’t done it that long. It was probably about a year ago. I was with my girlfriend trying to have a laugh. It was quite embarrassing but it went quite well for a first try.”

The Vivienne

“Comedy is definitely my trump card. My favourite trick in drag is my vocal impersonations so I do everyone from Kim Woodburn and Cilla Black to Donald Trump.”

