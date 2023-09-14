RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Meet The Queens Of Season Five

Michael Marouli, 39, Newcastle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Marouli (@michaelmarouli)

If Michael Marouli was a chocolate, she would be: A fruity liqueur chocolate...filled with Newcastle Brown Ale.

Michael Marouli is a Geordie lass who left Newcastle for a life of sun and sequins on Gran Canaria - the Spanish island she describes as a “concrete gay jungle”.

Starting her career as a male-presenting performer, Michael Marouli started performing in drag a few years later and has now been doing it for 15 years.

After doing “every drag gig imaginable,” she is back to take the UK by storm. As an all-round entertainer who can host, perform, sing and do comedy, Michael is ready to spread her magic across the Drag Race UK challenges.