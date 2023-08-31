RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Celebrity Guest Judges Ru-vealed

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is coming back for season five, and fans have been given a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

While the line up of Queens competing for the upcoming season is yet to be announced, BBC has revealed the celebrity guests judges set to join RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton on the main stage.

This year, the celebrity guest judges are:

Comedian, actor and writer, Aisling Bea

Pop star, stage star, singer-songwriter, Alexandra Burke

Actor and OBE, and pithy legal eagle from The Good Wife, Cush Jumbo

Designer, actor, producer and musician, Daphne Guinness

Actor, comedian and presenter of the hotly anticipated BBC TV series Survivor, Joel Dommett

Supermodel and London fashion icon, Kristen McMenamy

Pop icon, singer-songwriter, Sophie-Ellis Bextor

BAFTA Award winning stage, film and television actor, Suranne Jones

Famed for her role as Elle in Heartstopper and about to make her Doctor Who debut, actor Yasmin Finney

In addition to the cast of guest judges, a number of other UK celebrities will be making cameos in the next season.

Vogue royalty Edward Enninful OBE stops by the Werk Room with Ru, and helps the queens with fashion advice ahead of the iconic design challenge and as an extra special treat, he also brings along a furry friend.

One of Drag Race’s toughest and most iconic challenges, Snatch Game welcomes celebrity players, Carol Vorderman and Alexandra Burke as they offer up their best Blankety Blanks.

Much loved Strictly Star, Karen Hauer brings her stellar choreography and coaching skills, patience and charm to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, as she helps the queens take on the daunting Rusical challenge.

Choreographer to the stars, Claudimar Neto guides the finalists through an all singing all dancing number for the Finale Eleganza Extravaganza.

While we don’t have a release date, the new season of Drag Race UK is set for a Spring release and will be streaming on Stan.

