Drag Race producers’ new show sounds like a drag Eurovision and yes please

A new singing competition from the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race sounds like a drag queen Eurovision and we’re here for it.

US production company World of Wonder teased the new project in an announcement overnight. They’ve also confirmed Drag Race All Stars 6 is coming up.

The original singing contest is titled Queen of the Universe, and will see drag stars from worldwide compete in what seems like a Eurovision-esque tournament.

“In a singing competition like no other, drag queens from all around the world compete to see who is Queen of the Universe,” WoW explained.

“High heels, high octaves, high competition… this drag queen singing competition will blow your wig off.”

Nothing else is known about the new project, including whether the global queens will have to Zoom in from their respective countries due to travel bans.

If the producers don’t sign up Brisbane drag star Sellma Soul, they’re making a huge mistake. Just saying.

Airdates for Queen of the Universe and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 are still to come.

Last July, Drag Race crowned the fifth All-Stars winner, season nine queen Shea Couleé.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has completed filming

Meanwhile, filming has completed on the upcoming Australia/New Zealand spinoff RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Streaming service Stan have confirmed RuPaul and Michelle Visage are both appearing on the show.

Everyone else involved in the show – drag queens and other judges – are sworn to secrecy.

But eagle-eyed Drag Race stans think they know. Art Simone (Geelong), Karen from Finance (Melbourne), Maxi Shield (Sydney), Coco Jumbo (Sydney), Jojo Zaho (Newcastle), Etcetera Etcetera (Sydney), and Scarlet Adams (Perth) are allegedly all involved.

Also, across the ditch, New Zealand queens Anita Wigl’it, Elektra Shock and Kita Mean have all taken social media absences.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is arriving in Australia on Stan before the end of the year.

