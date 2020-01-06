‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World’ is sashaying into Brisbane

A sickening lineup of drag superstars will be death dropping for the gods down under in the new RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World stage show.

Werq the World is the globe’s largest touring drag show, and it’s returning to Australia and New Zealand in February.

The all-new production is stopping in Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Wellington and Auckland that month.

The show follows a team of intergalactic super queens on a mission to the sun. They need to save the entire solar system from a dark entity intent on harnessing its power.

Their leader Michelle Visage guides the audience through the universe for a dynamic display of the wonders held by each planet.

The Werq the World drag extravaganza will feature Drag Race queens including Aquaria, Sharon Needles, Detox, Monét X Change, Plastique Tiara, Kim Chi and Violet Chachki.

“This is the biggest, most elaborate production we have ever created,” producer Brandon Voss explained.

“The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting are all a cosmic feast for the senses.

“Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens come together on some incredible numbers.”

Michelle Visage says Werq the World stage show is giving fans life

Michelle Visage describes Werq the World as “a theatrical production of the highest calibre” featuring your Drag Race favourites.

“You will leave the theatre walking on air with joy. It’s a night you won’t soon forget,” she said.

“Werq the World is the official Drag Race tour for a reason.

“The show has always been a theatrical production of the highest caliber but [now] we’re stepping it up into the stratosphere.

“This show is going to leave fans gagging. I’m not afraid to say that my performance, in particular, is giving them life.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World is at QPAC in Brisbane on February 6, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at the QPAC website.

