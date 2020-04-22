RuPaul’s Drag Race star Brita quits social media after vile abuse

RuPaul’s Drag Race performer Brita has taken a break from social media after copping vile abuse and threats following her appearance on the show.

Brita, whose full drag name is Brita Filter, was eliminated from the show a few weeks ago. She divided fans during the current 12th season of the show.

But Brita says she’s getting hundreds of hate-filled messages each day while in coronavirus quarantine. And as a result she’s decided to step away from social media.

“I told myself I would stop when I stopped having fun,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“I’m taking a break from all of this cause it’s not fun anymore.

She continued, “I would get 100s of these messages a day while in quarantine, alone at my parents’ house.”

“One person told me that if he saw me on the subway platform he would push me in front of a train if it was coming because he didn’t like me on @rupaulsdragrace.”

Brita said she was even “grateful” to have been eliminated from the show “so the hate could slow down… Not stop, but slow down.”

Brita ‘hopes these people see their mistakes and change’

The drag queen shared screenshots of messages from one user, who called her “crusty” and “a big mouthed bitch”.

Brita said she “refused to stoop to [their] level,” responding to the vile abuse with messages like “God bless you,” and “Hope you’re staying safe during these uncertain times.”

But the troll replied, “God bless your awful personality and crusty ashy makeup,” the troll wrote.

“God needs to bless you with grace and decorum and a good wig, and a smaller mouth you looking like a fish gobble gobble bitxh [sic].”

Brita wrote on Instagram, “I know who I am. I am a good person with a good heart.

“We are all human we make mistakes. I hope these people see their mistakes and change.

“We are all going through it. Try to lead with kindness.”

Brita also deleted all her tweets except for one reading, “Taking a bit of a break going to focus on being creative! #SpreadTheLove.”

First Polynesian drag queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Brita, who is based in New York, was the first drag queen of Polynesian descent to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“When I was growing up, I never had anyone on TV who looked like me to look up to, especially someone who was an LGBTQ+ Polynesian,” she wrote on Facebook at the start of the season.

“Representation is so important. I’m so proud to be the first Tongan/Polynesian/South Pacific Islander on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“It was so important for me to walk the red carpet last night in a look that honored where my family comes from THE KINGDOM OF TONGA!”

