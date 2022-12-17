RuPaul’s Drag Race S15 Trade of the Season: Sugar & Spice

As RuPaul’s Drag Race S15 moves to MTV, we confidently predict the identity of the Trade of the Season. It’s twinky double trouble with 23yo twins Luca and Copper Coyle, otherwise, Sugar and Spice.

Scroll down for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Meet the Queens.

This will make for an interesting dynamic. Will they be Sugar and Spice and all things nice, or Sugar and Spice and all things shade?

Originally from New York, Sugar and Spice now live in LA. With over 7 million followers on TikTok for their transformation videos, the twins bill themselves as ‘the dolls that came to life’.

Sugar says on Meet the Queens that people probably think she’s a bitch from her appearance but she’s the opposite of what she looks like. Spice describes her look as ‘crazy whore, but really funny and silly at the same time’.

And she says she’s willing to throw Sugar under the bus to win Drag Race S15. Ok, scratch all things nice. Perhaps Sweet and Sour?

Sounds like it with Sugar saying she’s not a competitive person, EXCEPT WITH HER TWIN.

Ladies, start your engines, and may the best twin, or trade of the season, win.

Sugar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGAR (@sugarsworld)

Spice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice)

