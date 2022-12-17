TV

RuPaul’s Drag Race S15 Trade of the Season: Sugar & Spice

Destiny Rogers
sugar and spice drag race s 15 trade of the season
Images: callmespice Instagram

As RuPaul’s Drag Race S15 moves to MTV, we confidently predict the identity of the Trade of the Season. It’s twinky double trouble with 23yo twins Luca and Copper Coyle, otherwise, Sugar and Spice.

Scroll down for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Meet the Queens.

This will make for an interesting dynamic. Will they be Sugar and Spice and all things nice, or Sugar and Spice and all things shade?

Originally from New York, Sugar and Spice now live in LA. With over 7 million followers on TikTok for their transformation videos, the twins bill themselves as ‘the dolls that came to life’.

@sugarandspiceOh we don’t walk in heels… we jump!

♬ Primadonna – MARINA

Sugar says on Meet the Queens that people probably think she’s a bitch from her appearance but she’s the opposite of what she looks like. Spice describes her look as ‘crazy whore, but really funny and silly at the same time’.

And she says she’s willing to throw Sugar under the bus to win Drag Race S15. Ok, scratch all things nice. Perhaps Sweet and Sour?

Sounds like it with Sugar saying she’s not a competitive person, EXCEPT WITH HER TWIN.

Ladies, start your engines, and may the best twin, or trade of the season, win.

Sugar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SUGAR (@sugarsworld)

Spice

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice)

 

Also: Forget China – Drag Race Empire taking over world.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Canada PM Justin Trudeau on Drag Race
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau first world leader to guest on Drag Race
Michelle Visage drag race uk
Where was RuPaul on Michelle Visage’s Drag Race UK?
RuPauls Drag Race Down Under beach promo shot
Applications open for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 3
canadas drag race canada's drag race queen elizabeth ii tweet finale crown twitter gaffe fail
Canada’s Drag Race deletes very awkward tweet after Queen news
rupaul's drag race down under beverly kills brisbane pride festival
Brisbane Pride Festival announces lineup for this year’s Fair Day
rupaul's drag race down under minnie cooper hannah conda
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under roasted for shocking editing fail