RuPaul’s Drag Race protests drag bans with Times Square billboard

RuPaul’s Drag Race have been vocal in their criticism of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills sweeping America, and used the Fourth of July to launch an epic protest in Times Square.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour are behind an eye-catching billboard featuring some of America’s Founding Fathers.

It contained one key message: Drag, like any other art form like dance, fashion or music, is a form of creative expression and is therefore protected by the First Amendment.

Using hot pink type, the billboard called to attention to the construct of gender-Gender expression and fashion changes over time; what is considered drag today, was not yesterday.

“The declaration of independence was written by men in wigs, heels and tights,” it read.

Created by Uncommon Creative Studio, the billboard aims to highlight the attack on LGBTQIA+ rights using the language surrounding Independence Day.

“This billboard aims to raise awareness and show the hypocrisy of right-wing figures using the Founding Fathers rhetoric to pass bills that go against the freedoms they fought for. That’s why, now more than ever, it’s so important to support your local LGBTQ+ charity.”

