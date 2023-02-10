RuPaul’s Drag Race is bringing back full-length 90 minute episodes, after weeks and weeks of backlash during season 15.

In the US, the drag juggernaut screens on MTV, but this season fans and even the show’s own contestants have called out the show for slashing the length of the episodes by a third, from 90 minutes with ads to 60 minutes.

Aussies see the show on Stan without ads, but after the US broadcast this season has been the poorly-reviewed reality TV series Real Friends of WeHo.

But the reduced running time means the show’s runways are shockingly condensed. We also no longer see the judges’ deliberations this season.

MTV has now announced that Drag Race will return to its longer runtime starting with the episode airing on March 10.

The announcement shared on social media reads, “90-minute episodes are back starting Friday March 10 at 8/7c on MTV.”

As well as fan outrage, the season 15 queens have also spoken out about the shortened episodes.

Salina EsTitties wrote, “We worked too hard and invested too much money for a 45 min edit… and I say this as a viewer and fan of the show. I just wanted to see more of the gals.”

Aura Mayari also added there are “so many stories told unheard” this season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race petition declares victory

A Change.org petition calling for the longer episodes received over 34,000 signatures.

Overnight, petition creator Brandon Wu declared victory after MTV’s big backflip.

“I guess pettiness does work! What’s next? Let’s hope we get extended cuts of Episodes 3-10 in the near future,” Brandon wrote.

We can only hope.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is streaming in Australia on Stan.

