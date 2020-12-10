RuPaul’s Drag Race: First ever trans man to compete in season 13

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race will feature the show’s first ever trans man competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The show has just announced the entire cast of season 13, and it turns out the new season premiere is just weeks away.

Thirteen sickening new queens will enter the werkroom. And among them is LA queen Gottmik, the first out trans man to compete on the show.

Gottmik told Entertainment Weekly, “I was always good at makeup, and if I went out in drag, it was the only time people thought I was a guy.

“Once I got more comfortable with myself out of drag, my drag character was able to actually be my art, and that’s when I started taking it seriously.”

Drag Race has a complicated history with transgender contestants.

However Gottmik said during filming, RuPaul was the “most supportive, amazing person” who “showed love for my drag and what I do.”

“The main thing I want to make so clear is that the gender spectrum is really crazy. I feel like me doing feminine drag is confusing to a lot of people,” he said.

“I want to show everyone that no matter what you transition to, boy or girl, there’s a whole gender spectrum in between that you can play with and have fun with.

“And it doesn’t mean that your identity is any less valid.”

In Australia, Stan has also announced that Drag Race season 13 will premiere on the streaming service on January 2, the same day as the US.

“Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down,” RuPaul said.

Meet all the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 queens below

Drag Race season 13 will premiere on Stan on January 2

