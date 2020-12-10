RuPaul’s Drag Race: First ever trans man to compete in season 13

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race will feature the show’s first ever trans man competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.
The show has just announced the entire cast of season 13, and it turns out the new season premiere is just weeks away.
Thirteen sickening new queens will enter the werkroom. And among them is LA queen Gottmik, the first out trans man to compete on the show.
Gottmik told Entertainment Weekly, “I was always good at makeup, and if I went out in drag, it was the only time people thought I was a guy.
“Once I got more comfortable with myself out of drag, my drag character was able to actually be my art, and that’s when I started taking it seriously.”
Drag Race has a complicated history with transgender contestants.
However Gottmik said during filming, RuPaul was the “most supportive, amazing person” who “showed love for my drag and what I do.”
“The main thing I want to make so clear is that the gender spectrum is really crazy. I feel like me doing feminine drag is confusing to a lot of people,” he said.
“I want to show everyone that no matter what you transition to, boy or girl, there’s a whole gender spectrum in between that you can play with and have fun with.
“And it doesn’t mean that your identity is any less valid.”
In Australia, Stan has also announced that Drag Race season 13 will premiere on the streaming service on January 2, the same day as the US.
“Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down,” RuPaul said.
Meet all the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 queens below
Serving face and so much more, it’s the out of this world Gottmik! 🖤⚡️ @gottmik #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/FpkTVE4j5O
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
Skating into the Werk Room, it’s Denali! ❄️ 🌹 @denalifox #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/RLgAkviSAM
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
Take a walk on the wild side with Elliott with 2 Ts! 🐾💎 #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/kLCz0UTiNC
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
If you stay edgy you don’t have to GET edgy! 🤘 Introducing Joey Jay! 💎 @joeyjayisgay #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/GelaApAzVP
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
Bringing the glamour to Season 13, meet Kahmora Hall! 🌹 ✨ @KahmoraHall #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/rAmFlbSvMT
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
Alone in VIP? Not anymore! 🖤 Say hello to Kandy Muse 👠⭐️ @thekandymuse #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/2CRFH5llFj
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
Get all up in this gig, girl! 😍 Meet the showstopping LaLa Ri 💄 @MissLaLaRi #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/msjZ1DiNbY
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
We’re already LIVING for miss Olivia Lux! 💜✨ Ready to light up Season 13, it’s @theolivialux! ✨ #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/RDSoMBCcpe
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
She slays ALL day! 💕 It’s NYC-based diva, Rosé! 💄💫 @omgheyrose #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/0FHWexmBxw
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
Drag Race season 13 will premiere on Stan on January 2
Introducing THE Ebony Enchantress, Symone! 😱🧡 @the_symonee #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/INVVa31i8I
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
Here to teach the children how they do it in the ATL, meet Tamisha Iman! 🌈💋 @tamishaiman1 #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/JCpHxglI0K
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
Is it hot in here or is it just NYC’s own Tina Burner!? 🔥💋 @thetinaburner #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/XAUckNqD0s
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
Utica Queen is SEW ready to slay the competition! 🧵🧶
@QueenUtica #DragRace #DragRaceRuveal pic.twitter.com/BzdQl6Heis
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.