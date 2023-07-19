RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under unveils season 3 guest judges

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has unveiled its first guest judges ahead of the season three premiere next week.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson are again returning to the new season. Rhys earlier promised that post-Covid, more guest judges would appear in person this time around.

And joining them on the season three panel are singer Adam Lambert, footballer Josh Cavallo and supermodel Rachel Hunter.

Former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil, Amyl and the Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor, actor Keiynan Lonsdale, and US singer Deva Mahal will also appear, among others.

Adelaide United soccer player Josh shared that he’s a big fan of the show.

“I’m a big fan of embracing your true self,” he said, alluding to his trailblazing coming out in his sport in 2021.

“But for many in sport and the queer community, this is really difficult to do.

“This is why RuPaul’s Drag Race is so important, because it inspires queer people to be their authentic selves, and allows drag to become more accepted and celebrated like it should be.”

Maria Thattil is the first openly queer Miss Universe Australia and a longtime Drag Race fan. She said she’s thrilled to join “the most glittery panel the world has seen”.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see the queens birth joy, love and enchant the world with their talent,” Maria said.

Drag Race Down Under season three lineup

Streaming service Stan unveiled the queens for the new season last month.

Vying for the crown this year are Amyl, Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Flor, Gabriella Labucci, Hollywould Star, Isis Avis Loren, Ivanna Drink, Ivory Glaze and Rita Menu.

The drag queens introduced themselves in their Meet the Queens videos earlier this month.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season three is streaming in Australia on Stan from July 28.

Last month, Drag Race Down Under received a Logie nomination for Most Outstanding Entertainment Program.

Season two runner-up Kween Kong also got a nomination for Most Popular New Talent.

The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards are on in Sydney on July 30.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.