RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 airdate finally Ru-vealed

Stan has finally confirmed that RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 will arrive on Saturday, July 30.

Filming on season 2 of the Australia/New Zealand spinoff wrapped in Auckland in February. And now we know the show will come to the Australian streaming service at the end of next month.

Stan hasn’t yet confirmed the new season’s lineup, which this time around was selected after an open casting call process.

On Tuesday, Stan said the new cast of Aussie and Kiwi queens, as well as extra special guest stars, will be announced soon.

Possible spoiler alert!

Earlier this year, rumours were flying that the new lineup contained the show’s first Brisbane queen.

Brisbane drag performer Beverly Kills could be competing alongside fellow Australian queens Hannah Conda (Sydney), Aubrey Haive (Melbourne), Faux Fur (Sydney), Kween Kong (Adelaide), Minnie Cooper (Sydney), Molly Poppinz (Newcastle), and Pomara Fifth (Sydney).

And rumoured to be joining the Aussies on season 2 are New Zealand queens Yuri and Spankie Jackzon.

Reigning Drag Race Down Under winner Kita Mean and her Kiwi sister Anita Wigl’it also filmed appearances in Auckland for the new season.

Rhys Nicholson again joining Ru and Michelle on Drag Race Down Under

Speaking about the new season, RuPaul said working with “the warm and wonderful Down Under crew is something I look forward to all year long.”

In January, Stan confirmed Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson would again join RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the Drag Race Down Under judging panel.

Rhys said at the time he was “vibrating with excitement” to return to the show.

“I’m back, back, back again for another season of Down Under tomfoolery with my stage mother Ru and daddy Michelle,” he said.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this family.

“What a bloody privilege it is to see this new batch of girls take it to the runway and show the world what makes Australasian drag so special.”

