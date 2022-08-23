RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under roasted for shocking editing fail

Viewers have spotted a shocking editing fail in last weekend’s Snatch Game episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

In season two episode four last weekend, the seven remaining queens showed off their celebrity impersonations in the Snatch Game episode.

Afterwards, after the queens’ runway presentations, it all came down to Hannah Conda and her impression of Liza Minnelli and Spankie Jackson’s Dame Edna Everage.

But a shocking editing fail gave away the result early as Hannah Conda was seen standing in different areas in multiple shots.

As the camera flicked between the two frontrunners, the suspense was ruined because viewers spotted Hannah standing at the back of the runway while the camera was focused on Spankie.

One viewer tweeted, “No, like honestly, was the editor drunk? How could they miss that?”

“Miss Hannah Conda winning the challenge and unlocking the powers of teleportation in one episode… truly iconic,” someone else joked.

Another wrote, “Showing Hannah Conda on stage, then in the background, then back on stage announced as winner followed by Minnie Cooper’s exit line about reshooting the elimination really sums up this production.”

My favorite part of the latest episode of Drag Race Down Under: A teleporting Hannah Conda. pic.twitter.com/j02gTUBDeC — Philly (@thechiliphilly) August 20, 2022

miss hannah conda winning the challenge and unlocking the powers of teleportation in one episode ✨️✨️✨️🔥🔥🔥 truly iconic 👑👑👑 #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/QrXBYmLKLN — 👑🏳️‍🌈✨MariaAmoxicillinBalitactacJones✨🏳️‍🌈👑 (@tojamari) August 21, 2022

#DragRaceDownUnder showing Hannah Conda on stage, then in the background, then back on stage announced as winner followed by Minnie Cooper’s exit line about reshooting the elimination really sums up this production 😭😭😭😭#dragrace pic.twitter.com/wAKvBoGWV1 — Slagatha Snarkness (@RogueRunnerPGH) August 20, 2022

No like honestly, was the editor drunk? how could they miss that? #DragRaceDownUnder https://t.co/B1oY405cbo — Miss Sparkles (@crazyjulieta) August 20, 2022

Minnie Cooper was eliminated in Drag Race Down Under Snatch Game

Earlier this week, QNews.com.au spoke to Minnie Cooper about her elimination after impersonating Ellen DeGeneres and losing the lip sync to Brisbane queen Beverly Kills.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two is streaming now on Stan.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.