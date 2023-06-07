Get your Drag Race fix each Friday at Universal

Racers, start your engines! Universal’s Drag Race Viewing Parties are back again every Friday night, culminating with the series finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 on July 14.

Relax with a drink in hand and watch some of the fiercest queens from seasons past as they show their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent!

This season features a new twist to the show’s format. In addition to competing for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, a parallel competition for the title of “Queen of the Fame Games” is also taking place.

Over the course of the season, runway looks from the eliminated contestants are shown during Untucked, and fans will vote for one eliminated queen to win a $50,000 prize.

What to expect

Universal’s viewing parties are hosted by delectable Sydney drag queen Vybe from 7pm each Friday.

Expect celebrity guest judges, surprise appearances from past contestants and Hollywood stars, and a whole lot of drama!

Bookings are recommended, so go to www.universal.sydney/book to ensure yourself a spot.

What: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 Viewing Parties

When: Every Friday night between 9th June – 14th July at 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Universal Sydney, 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.