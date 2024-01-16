RuPaul’s Drag Race queen trolls Emmys in green goblin drag

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 queen Princess Poppy has trolled the Emmy Awards red carpet in an incredibly elaborate glam goblin outfit.

The 75th annual Emmy Awards are on in Los Angeles today, after a months-long delay due to the Hollywood strikes.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was up for seven Emmys, and won Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Princess Poppy arrived on the red carpet with a group of season 15 sisters, but she was covered in green body paint and prosthetics including a goblin ears, goblin nose, and moles.

The performer wore a strapless green gown, green jewels, and a wig of white hair.

During the Emmy Awards red carpets coverage, the drag queen kept showing up in the background and hilariously pulling focus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Poppy (@poppyprincesspoppy)

Princess Poppy, you will always be famous. pic.twitter.com/dYO953tITP — (@shagadelicsloth) January 16, 2024

Princess Poppy, you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/xHgDHSLwMI — Kiki Ball-Change (@kikiballchange) January 15, 2024

RuPaul slams drag bans in acceptance speech

Inside the Emmys, RuPaul’s Drag Race won Outstanding Reality Competition Program, the show’s fifth win in that category.

RuPaul and a huge crowd of queens, judges and crew assembled on the stage to accept the award. In his acceptance speech, RuPaul called out conservatives targeting drag queens.

“Thank you so much, you lovely, lovely people. We are so honored to have this award,” RuPaul told the crowd.

“You guys are just pure lovely for honoring our show and recognising all of these queens.”

“We have released into the wild, hundreds of drag queens and they’re beautiful. On behalf of all them, we thank you.

“If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power.

“And if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you so listen to a drag queen. We love you, thank you.”

“If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen!” —RuPaul’s #Emmys speech pic.twitter.com/14VLicse38 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

Last week, RuPaul also won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at the Creative Arts Emmys, a separate event for industry awards.

RuPaul’s Drag Race recently aired its two-part season 16 premiere. The show is streaming in Australia on Stan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace)

