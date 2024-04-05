Celebrities

RuPaul names the actor he wants to play him in a biopic

RuPaul has named the actor who he’d be interested in booking to play his younger self in a biopic.

Ru has been looking back at his earlier years lately, following the release of his memoir House of Hidden Meanings last month.

This week, RuPaul spoke on the subject in an Instagram video. The caption asked, “Who would you cast as early Ru?”

Ru responded, “For years, people have asked me who would play me in a movie. My stock answer was always Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

“But, on a serious note, it’s come up a lot more recently since the memoir has come out.

“You know, there’s that kid who I just love… his name is Justice Smith. I think he would do a really, really good job.

“He’s a fantastic actor and I just love his energy. There’s a sweetness about him that I just love. I think it would be Justice Smith.”

Actor Justice Smith, who is queer, is best known for his roles in flicks like the Jurassic World franchise, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, All the Bright Places and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Justice’s next role is in the queer A24 thriller I Saw The TV Glow. The actor came out as queer on Instagram in 2020.

In the comments of Ru’s post, followers also weighed in, with many suggesting RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 winner Symone would be perfect for the role.

 

RuPaul releases memoir House of Hidden Meanings

RuPaul released his memoir House of Hidden Meanings on March 5. The book covers 30 years of Ru’s “life, relationships, and identity”.

“From drag icon to powerhouse producer of one of the world’s largest television franchises, RuPaul’s ever-shifting nature has always been part of his brand as both supermodel and supermogul,” the synopsis states.

“Yet that adaptability has made him enigmatic to the public. In this memoir, his most intimate and detailed book yet, RuPaul makes himself truly known.

“From his early years growing up as a queer Black kid in San Diego navigating complex relationships with his absent father and temperamental mother, to forging an identity in the punk and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York, to finding enduring love with his husband Georges LeBar and self-acceptance in sobriety, RuPaul excavates his own biography life-story, uncovering new truths and insights in his personal history.”

 

There’s been talk of adapting RuPaul’s life story for the screen before.

In 2017, Ru, World of Wonder and J.J. Abrams were reportedly working on a limited series based on Ru’s life, but it never made it into development.

A few years later, RuPaul showed off his acting chops in the 2020 Netflix series AJ and the Queen, which Ru co-created with Michael Patrick King.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

