RuPaul drags up for SNL + Pete Davidson’s ‘magnificent penis’

The eagerly awaited appearance of RuPaul as host of Saturday Night Live proved hit and Miss. The answer to the earlier ‘will she or won’t he?’ speculation proved to be she did and he didn’t. After opening SNL out of drag as RuPaul Charles, Mama Ru got off her unpadded ass and dragged up for a couple of the skits. The most memorable saw her teamed with Pete Davidson who she complimented on his ‘magnificent penis’.

The opening monologue contained some funny moments, though mainly focussed on the positive affirmation clichés we’ve become accustomed to from RuPaul Charles. Can I get an Amen?

In a relatively lacklustre Saturday Night Live, two of RuPaul’s skits failed to muster real laughs. In one skit Ru visits a library to ‘read… the filth’.

She explains, “Reading is throwing shade: a brutal insult wrapped inside a glorious wordplay.” But the skit itself failed to deliver any ‘glorious wordplay’.

However, in the best skit, Ru plays herself and allows Pete Davidson as a slacker set assistant to get the laughs.

On the prowl for the next generation of drag talent, Ru notices Chad (Pete Davidson).

“Have you ever done drag?” she asks.

“Nah, just weed and pills,” replies Chad.

About to teach a Y-front clad Chad how to tuck, an impressed Ru remarks, “That is a magnificent penis.”

“Ah, thank you,” replies Chad.

Of course, the subject of Pete Davidson’s penis has come up regularly since Ariana Grande advertised its size ro the world.

However, Pete himself has a different take on it.

“Everything is huge to her.

“Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

