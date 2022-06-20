RuPaul blasts politicians who want kids banned from drag shows

RuPaul has said US Republicans’ efforts to ban children from drag events is a “diversion tactic” to distract from the US gun control debate.

The Late Late Show host James Corden quizzed RuPaul on Texas Republican Bryan Slaton’s commitment to pass a law “banning drag shows in the presence of minors” in the state.

Slaton claims the legislation will “protect kids from drag shows” and other so-called “inappropriate displays”.

Republican lawmakers in other states have also flagged similar legislation, including in Florida as well as Arizona.

RuPaul responded by calling the attempts to ban kids from drag performances simply a “diversion tactic” to distract people from important issues like gun control.

“It’s a diversion tactic to take the narrative away from the gun debate into something [else],” Ru told James Corden.

“It’s to scare people into thinking about something else. And they’ve been successful.”

RuPaul went on, “They have changed the narrative away from the gun debate into this drag queen thing.

“Y’all want to help your kids? Take away them guns, that will help your kids! Drag queens ain’t hurt nobody. You’re born naked, and the rest is drag.

“Everybody’s in drag, okay! Child, please.”

Drag Queen Story Hour slams ‘homophobic and transphobic’ politicians

US group Drag Queen Story Hour sends drag queens to libraries, schools, and bookstores to read stories to children.

The organisation also blasted political attempts to criminalise their work as “rooted in tired homophobic and transphobic hate and misinformation”.

Executive director Jonathan Hamilt said they would refuse to “give in to politicians who are too bigoted and boring to comprehend” its wonderful “vision for a world in which every child can be safe fully expressing who they are”.

Hamilt told The Independent criminalising drag shows was “smoke and mirrors” to distract Americans from the epidemic of mass shootings.

“Nineteen students got shot in Texas, and Texas legislation wants to ban minors from going to drag shows,” Hamilt said.

“It makes zero sense. It’s a sad, sorry excuse [for] the lack of gun control. That’s the real issue.

“When did we decide it’s appropriate to teach kids how to hide under desks but not talk about LGBTQ+ people and histories?”

