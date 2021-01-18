RuPaul and Michelle Visage announce ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’

RuPaul and Michelle Visage have officially confirmed they’ll both appear on the long-awaited local spinoff, titled RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

A few weeks ago it emerged the show would begin production in New Zealand this month. Australian drag queens from over the country had flown over and were in quarantine with RuPaul.

On Tuesday, Australian streaming service Stan and Kiwi broadcaster TVNZ confirmed filming is officially beginning in New Zealand this week.

RuPaul is officially hosting and judging the new local version, with co-judge and Drag Race legend Michelle Visage alongside.

“I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world,” Ru said.

“Thank you to Stan and TVNZ for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul and humour.”

Stan’s Chief Content Officer Nick Forward said they’re thrilled to finally offer “our very own Aussie Drag Race”.

“You asked for it Australia, and now we’re bringing it to you,” he said.

“The series is already a huge hit with our audience, [so] working with RuPaul and the entire team at World of Wonder to create a local version is beyond a thrill.

“We can’t wait to reveal all the guest judges and see what our local queens bring to the global sensation that is RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under to screen before the end of the year

Stan will announce the competing drag queens, other judges and celebrity guests later this year.

The eight-episode debut season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere before the end of the year.

Speculation is rife about which Australian drag queens will compete, with names of performers from across the country put forward.

We’ve suggested six Brisbane performers we think would slay the Drag Race Down Under runway.

The original RuPaul’s Drag Race is the most-awarded competition series in the history of Emmy awards.

The show has earned 19 Emmys across 12 years, including RuPaul’s record-breaking five wins for hosting the show.

Currently, RuPaul’s Drag Race US season 13 and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 are both underway. Both seasons are streaming in Australia on Stan.

