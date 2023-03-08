Filming is underway on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season three, and speculation is rife about which Aussie and Kiwi queens are appearing.

Rhys Nicholson has confirmed he’s across the ditch for at least the next fortnight, as Drag Race filming begins this week in the New Zealand city.

RuPaul is also returning and casting of the season three queens closed in November.

Everyone involved in the show is sworn to secrecy, but gossip as well as some suspicious social media absences offer some clues about possible queens picked for this season.

Drag detectives have assembled a list of possible names for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season three. But bear in mind the following queens are only rumoured and nothing has yet been confirmed.

Amyl (Sydney, NSW)

Ashley Madison (Melbourne, VIC)

Flor (Auckland, NZ)

Gabriella Labucci (Ballarat, VIC)

Hollywould Star (Sydney, NSW)

Isis Avis Loren (Melbourne, VIC)

Ivanna Drink (Auckland, NZ)

Ivory Glaze (Sydney, NSW)

Bumpa Love (Melbourne, VIC)

Lucina Innocence (Auckland, NZ)

Natrasha (Auckland, NZ)

But once again: this is just a rumoured cast list for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, so time will tell how many of these queens appear in the official cast ru-veal.

Two Kiwis win RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

So far, the local spinoff has had two New Zealand winners: Kita Mean in 2021 and Spankie Jackzon in 2022.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will stream in Australia on Stan later in the year.

