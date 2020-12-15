Queens compete in epic drag battle royale at Rumble Thunderdome NYE

Brisbane drag and burlesque club night Rumble is getting supersized this New Years Eve with an epic drag battle royale at Fortitude Music Hall.

The contenders will go head-to-head in the post-apocalyptic Thunderdome through several rounds of amazing performances, hilarious games and improvisation.

Rumble, produced by Brisbane’s Joel Devereux, has been running in Fortitude Valley each month for three years.

After COVID-19 restrictions eased, the drag game show restarted at its home, The Outpost Bar, in August.

However for New Years Eve 2020, Rumble is moving next door to the Fortitude Music Hall for a supersized drag and burlesque extravaganza.

Joel Devereux told QNews.com.au that Rumble! Thunderdome on December 31 is the biggest show he’s every produced.

“Usually, Rumble is a battle between two contenders, from burlesque, circus or drag,” Joel explained.

“But for New Year’s Eve we’ve got eight contenders, so we’re throwing them all into the thunderdome for a tournament-style competition.

“Every performer comes out and does their own act to introduce themselves. Then we make them play party games and the winners move onto the next round.

“The final two then go head-to-head and they both have to come up with an act.

“The Rumble! We’re supersizing this New Years Eve party in every way. We’ve invited back a bunch of our interstate guests for the first time now that they can travel again.”

Eight queens competing in Rumble! Thunderdome NYE

Rumble! Thunderdome NYE will feature a huge lineup of both special guests and Rumble favourites.

The contenders are Henny Spaghetti, Charlie Love, Chocolate Boxx, Miss Poodle, De La Vinx, Poly Lez Slut, as well as Melbourne stars Egson Ham and Ruby Slippers.

They’re joined by Rumble crew Tina Bikki, Jacqueline Furey, J’aiMime, Thor Sacre, Lee & Marcus, Citrine Velvetine, Adelaide Albright, and DJ ENN.

Rumble! Thunderdome NYE starts at 7pm on December 31, 2020 at The Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.