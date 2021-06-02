Ruling demonstrates evolving worker rights in gig economy

A recent ruling by the Fair Work Commission changes the nature of worker rights in the gig economy. The commission ruled that Deliveroo unfairly dismissed rider Diego Franco last year. The ruling contradicts a former commission decision that Uber Eats drivers were not employees.

Miles Heffernan from IR Claims told QNews the ruling was significant.

“Unfair dismissal is a worker’s protection. Contractors cannot claim it. Therefore, this ruling will have a major impact on the future conduct of the gig economy.”

Diego Franco worked for Deliveroo for three years. The company dismissed him last year claiming he took too long to deliver orders.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) then supported an unfair dismissal claim with the Fair Work Commission. The claim relied on the commission agreeing that Diego Franco was an employee of Deliveroo and not a contractor.

Miles Heffernan said no single factor determined whether a person was an employee or contractor.

“The Fair Work Commission considers numerous factors. They look at the level of control the company exerts over a person, including if they are bound to work exclusively for that company and whether the company can suspend or dismiss them. Even things like whether a worker uses their own tools and equipment are part of the equation.

“The difference is significant. A person classified as an employee receives wages and entitlements like sick leave, annual leave and superannuation. However, a contractor must bear the risk themselves for making a profit or loss on each job.”

Law lagging behind the gig economy

“The gig economy transformed Australia in ways we would never have imagined just a few years ago. But the law lagged behind. Currently, a federal Senate committee on Job Security is looking at the issue of insecure work in Australia.

“Despite the word ‘gig’ suggesting sporadic work, many Australians now derive the bulk of their income from such jobs. Sadly, some companies have engaged in sham contracting: misclassifying workers as independent contractors to avoid paying proper wages and entitlements.

“At IR Claims, we have experienced an increase in inquiries from people unsure of whether they are an employee or contractor and what worker rights they are entitled to.”

