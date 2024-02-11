Sport

Rugby’s Tom Garratt has legendary response to leaked sex vid

Image: Tom Garratt Instagram

Former English Rugby player and sports influencer Tom Garratt has laughed off negative reactions to a leaked sex vid while condemning homophobia.

“I tossed me mate off seven years ago – I haven’t committed a war crime!”

The leaked 30-second leaked sex vid shows Tom wanking off a mate while friends watch on, joking and laughing.

On his popular podcast Pitch Side, Tom Garratt defended the incident as a bit of fun he did not regret.

“It’s from seven years ago, which doesn’t change what happened. Obviously, we were on holiday, and it got a bit messy, and we thought it would be funny to… yeah.

“I understand a lot of people don’t find that funny and wouldn’t do it. You know what? Good for you, but I would not want that life. We had a great time. We had a great laugh.

“I don’t know how the video’s got out, but it has. And you’ve just got to f*cking firm it – unlike my mate did. [A touch of limpus dickus. 😉]

“So, if anyone’s looking for a holiday buddy for the summer, I might be going to Tenerife. I’ll see you there!”

The popular influencer described himself as “partial to being a bit fruity” but said he’ll “make sure there’s no cameras” next time.

Tom Garratt responds on TikTok

@tgarratt02Reacting to the reactions of me…♬ original sound – Tom Garratt

Tom also recorded a TikTok video mocking social media commentators acting all shocked over the leaked sex vid.

‘Oh God, oh gosh, oh, I just can’t get me head around it’.

“Why’d you watch it then?”

“If it’s so horrible and disgusting, why are you watching it?”

“On a serious note, the homophobia that’s come out from this is f*cking mad. How people are so comfortable being so publicly homophobic is mad. What if I was gay, who gives a f*ck?

“Why would you care if I liked sucking cock?

“I might do! How do you know? … and if it’s so horrible and disgusting, why are you watching it? Why are you saving it to your phone? Why are you reposting it?”

