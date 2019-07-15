Rude Food and Naughty Baked Goods | Sportsman Hotel

When we saw Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel planned to bring back the annual Gay and Lesbian Charity Bakeoff we couldn’t resist dreams of Rude food baked naughty baked goods.

Sadly though, we’re poor cooks. We do however pride our reputation as foodies. Indeed, our habit of perusing menus at length in search of exotic delicacies often sees us chased out of drive-thrus.

So we contented ourselves with searching out ideas for readers more accomplished in the culinary arts.

Now, it goes without saying that a gay and lesbian bakeoff should encompass some degree of sauciness.

Hopefully, not too corny.

I once worked for a lady who ran a strip agency and had a sideline in ‘R’ rated cakes for hens and bucks parties. She advertised in the classifieds and charged a fortune for the things. I’ll never know how she got away with it.

She made the buck’s party cake by simply melting the cheapest available cooking chocolate and then pouring it into a mold.

The mold was actually a set of plastic tie-on novelty boobs from a sex shop. She’d found a similar dick shaped mold somewhere for the hen’s party ‘cake’.

Anyway, enough of that.

We’re hoping to see more inventiveness and more subtlety at Sporties.

The Bold Bakery

The cleverest creation we found came from Sarah Brockett.

Sarah invented the mythical Bold Bakery for her senior thesis project.

Then she whipped up some raunchy confections that went on display for just one night in Grand Rapids, USA.

Her pumpkin pie is sensational, the perfect gift for a frenemy.

To all appearances a normal pie, once a knife slices through the crust, a hidden message emerges.

Sarah told the Huffington Post making the pie was tedious work.

“I had to create the word ‘whore’ multiple times out of pie crust.

“Then I stood them upright in the bottom of the pie, rotating around the pie from the centre.”

The word displays wherever the pie is sliced.

Pure evil genius.

Cup Cakes

Sarah also produced a fine line in cupcakes.

Decidedly not as subtle as the frenemy pumpkin pie, but they look delicious.

Of course, such special baking requires special ingredients, so check out make sure you use the correct sweetening agent.

See if we are able to get the Sportsman Hotel to supply jars of ‘Rimming Sugar’

Accidental creations more naughty baked goods.

While Sarah planned her creations, rude food baked goods sometimes come about completely by accident.

One poor mother never realised until too late when others pointed out what ‘Good Luck @ uni’ looked like to the vulgar eye.

Then there’s the poor mother who tried to impress her daughter with a unicorn themed cake, so intent on making a pretty cake she never noticed something very obvious to those with eyes to see.

However, in the interests of equality we’ll finish up with a rather beautiful, and we’re assured, equally delicious tart.

