Ruby Rose blasts ‘horrific’ Veronicas ahead of tell-all book

Ruby Rose has teased a new tell-all book she’s writing and taken aim at the “horrific” Veronicas in a scathing social media post.

The Australian actor told her Instagram followers this week she’s “book writing” and believes it will “piss off a lot of people,” apparently including the Brisbane pop duo, Jess and Lisa.

“﻿The truth. It will piss off a lot of people, but maybe you should have been better?” the actor wrote.

“Excited to be free. Excited to tell the truth. On the sisters? You’re first. How horrific you were.”

In another Instagram Story, Ruby added, “﻿Imagine mistaking my kindness for weakness.”

Ruby Rose dated Jessica Origliasso way back in 2008. The pair later broke up but rekindled their relationship in 2016 before splitting once more in 2018.

In 2019, Jess spoke about how her relationship with Ruby caused a falling out with her sister Lisa.

“Lisa and I didn’t talk for a year,” she said on the duo’s Foxtel reality show Blood Is For Life.

“I was in a relationship that wasn’t good for me. I became isolated. I had nobody anymore, I only had my relationship.

“Although I have so many regrets in staying as long as I did, and not standing up for myself, I did the most that I could to love that person the best I could.

“I do so much work on the idea of acceptance and forgiveness, and whatever happens from there is that person’s karma.

“They will continue to manifest what their life is and I will continue to manifest what is for me.”

Things got tense between Jessica Origliasso and Ruby Rose after split

When Jessica Origliasso and Ruby Rose announced their split in 2018, the actor insisted it was amicable.

“I’ve spent the past two years learning and sharing my life with an amazing human being,” Ruby tweeted at the time.

“An experience for which I am very blessed. Break-ups are always incredibly hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared.

“It’s with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago. We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate. With love x.”

But later that year﻿, things were very tense. Ruby Rose wrote a supportive comment under an Instagram post by Jessica celebrating her new relationship with US musician Kai Carlton.

“Congratulations! So happy for you both,” Ruby wrote.

But Jess fired back, “@rubyrose I have requested you not contact me for over 4 months now.

“You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact you continue to ignore this to contact me here publicly under the guise of wishing me well, is continued harassment.”﻿

Ruby responded, “That is news to me. Copy that. Good vibes only.”

