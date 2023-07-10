Entertainment

Ruby Rose regrets savage Instagram post about The Veronicas

Jordan Hirst
Ruby Rose and The Veronicas in two Instagram photos
Images: Instagram

Ruby Rose says she regrets that spicy Instagram post threatening to expose pop duo The Veronicas, but says she may still write about them in her upcoming memoir.

Back in February, the Australian actress announced the book and vowed to “tell the truth” and would start with “the sisters” – ex-girlfriend Jessica Origliasso and her twin Lisa – calling the Brisbane twins “horrific”.

Ruby Rose dated Jessica Origliasso way back in 2008. The pair later broke up but rekindled their relationship in 2016 before splitting once more in 2018.

Ruby told Stellar Magazine she publicly announced the project to push herself to write it, but regretted the confrontational post.

“[It] was a terrible idea. That wasn’t a wise or healthy or happy thing to do,” she said.

“I was doing too much, I was trying to write the book as well as doing a very serious film and it was so heavy.”

Ruby added, “I still strongly feel that I have to write this book and it has to come out soon. I feel like maybe it’ll be very healing for me.”

Ruby Rose couldn’t stay in ‘exhausting’ America

Ruby Rose moved to Hollywood in 2013 and eventually got her breakout role in Orange is the New Black.

But after a decade the actress has returned back home to Australia after describing life in the US as “draining” and “too toxic”.

“I don’t know that I have the emotional bandwidth and energy to withstand another year of living in the States, with that anger and that oppression and what they’re doing to the gay community and the trans community,” Ruby explained.

“It has become so exhausting.”

She added, “I’ll never stop fighting but I do feel sad because it seems like it’s going backwards.

“I still can’t fathom why we care what somebody else does in their time, on their body, in their clothing, in their identity and [with] who they love.”

Ruby Rose is appearing in stage drama 2:22 A Ghost Story at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre this month.

“It’s very conversational, relatable, interesting and smart. And it has all these twists and turns that really took me on a ride,” she told The Guardian.

“It’s such a whole-body experience.”

