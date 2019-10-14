Ruby Rose recalls her ‘many dark times’ in emotional throwback post

Ruby Rose has opened up about her lifelong struggles with depression in a social media throwback post.

In an Instagram post for World Mental Health Day last week, the 33-year-old detailed her struggles with mental health dating back to her childhood.

“I’ve struggled with mental health my entire life,” she wrote, posting a photo of her in a hospital bed. She said the snap was taken ahead of her stint on Orange Is the New Black.

“I was first diagnosed with depression at 13, then major depressive disorder at 16.

“When I was 18 I found out I had dissociative amnesia.”

Those suffering from dissociative amnesia are unable to remember a large part of their life due to past trauma, she explained.

“I had a few years entirely erased from my memory.”

Ruby found this out when she ran into a best friend from primary school, whom she says she “didn’t recognise at all”.

After that incident, Rose “began to ask questions” and her “life began to change.”

“I found out I went from a smiling laughing child to a quiet mute who sat alone and stared off to the distance during recess after one of many traumatic events that I didn’t remember,” Ruby said.

Ruby Rose says she learned her strength after mental health struggle

Later, Ruby said, she discovered doctors had misdiagnosed her with bipolar disorder. It turned out she suffered from severe depression and an overactive thyroid.

“The pure sad depression without the fun and not so fun parts of mania,” she said.

“It was an overactive thyroid that created that misdiagnosis.

“Cut to many dark times. On medication, off medication, on and off and on and off per each wrong diagnoses.

Rose then revealed she had attempted suicide “as young as 12” and had been hospitalised multiple times.

“What I have learned from the struggles of mental health is just how strong I am,” she said.

“It’s how amazing people are because they love me and support me and yet you can’t judge those who don’t understand and don’t know how to do that either.

“It’s that you cannot judge people at all because you can never know what they have been through.”

She added she had learned that “self love and self care is more important than anything else.”

Ruby’s role on Orange is the New Black shot her to worldwide fame.

This month she made her debut in the lead role in the CW superhero series “Batwoman”.

She plays queer woman Kate Kane, a character better known by her crime-fighting alter ego on the show.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

