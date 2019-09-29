Ruby Rose: emergency surgery after stunt injury

Ruby Rose, who stars in the upcoming Batwoman, this week posted on Instagram that she recently underwent emergency surgery after a serious injury left her at risk of paralysis.

“To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck…

“A couple of months ago I was told I needed emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed…”

In addition to telling her followers about the surgery, the star included a graphic video of the surgery.

“To anyone asking why I let them video it… Did you not watch that Grey’s Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient??

“Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.”

Rose said she herniated two discs a couple of months ago while performing physical stunts.

The injury almost severed her spinal cord, leaving her in chronic pain.

She was also unable to feel her arms.

This operation follows surgery last January that saw her in a wheelchair for a time after a procedure to correct spinal issues.

Batwoman

After finding stardom in the US with her role in Orange Is the New Black, Ruby Rose is now set to star as Batwoman.

Batwoman sees her take the role of the first openly lesbian lead superhero on television.

The Australian commenced her entertainment career on MTV Australia. She also modelled and co-hosted a number of other Australian television shows before focussing on her acting career in 2008.

Ruby Rose is genderfluid and says “people should not nitpick who can or cannot identify as genderqueer, gender-neutral, bisexual or trans, or tell them how to live their lives.”

Batwoman premieres in October.

