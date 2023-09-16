Rower Robbie Manson qualifies for Paris Olympics

Out gay Kiwi rower Robbie Manson this week qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Robbie and rowing partner Ben Mason placed 11th in the men’s double scull at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. That secured a spot for the Kiwis in Paris.

The qualification marks a phenomenal comeback for an athlete who only returned to full-time rowing in March this year after retiring from the sport in October 2022.

Following the World Championships in Belgrade, he posted to Instagram that he initially only dipped his oars back in the water for fun. But, “that casual involvement evolved into something more significant.

“In March of this year, I made the decision to dive back into full-time rowing, a choice that came with its own set of challenges and uncertainties. But it’s a decision I don’t regret for a second. The past few months have been a whirlwind, filled with intense training, preparation, and camaraderie.

“Rowing alongside Ben, a rising young talent, has been an absolute pleasure. This was his first elite world championship, and he faced his own hurdles to be here. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished in such a short span of time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Manson (@robbie_manson)

Olympic Rower Robbie Manson came out in 2014

Robbie Manson represented New Zealand previously at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. In 2017, he set a new world best time in the men’s single sculls at an international rowing competition in Poland.

More Robbie:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.