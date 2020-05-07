‘Rona rave’: Gay porn star roasted for crowded lockdown dance party

A New York gay porn star is under fire after he posted videos apparently showing a crowded house party during coronavirus lockdown.



Adult performer Ian Frost posted the lengthy Instagram story from the packed party at a New York City apartment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frost later deactivated his Instagram, but clips of his videos have circulated widely on Twitter. They appear to show numerous shirtless partygoers dancing together under strobe lights, flouting their city’s strict social distancing restrictions.

“In the middle of a pandemic, @IanFrostok thought it would be a good idea to post 51 Instagram stories (yes, 51) of a house party he went to last night and early this morning in NYC,” journalist Yashar Ali tweeted.

Twitter user Phillip Henry posted more of the videos, dubbing the boys’ party a “rona rave”.

“People are f–king dying left and right and the gays are having full on house parties on a Monday night in NYC. JAIL,” he wrote.

Drag performer Marti Cummings added, “This is a slap in the face to every healthcare worker. Every person who has lost a loved one. Every person struggling with finances because of shut down.”

New York has recorded over 319,000 confirmed coronavirus and a statewide death toll of over 24,000 as of this week.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has put the city under with strict stay-at-home lockdown orders, with gatherings also strictly prohibited.

DJ speaks out after New York house party

New York DJ Alec Brian took to Instagram to confirm he was paid to play a “small house party” on May 4.

“I have been taking all precautions to socially distance, wear a mask and hand washing very seriously to stop the spread,” he wrote on Instagram.

However, Twitter users responded with screenshots they say showed the DJ’s face mask hanging loosely around his neck.

Brian continued, “As many of us are now unemployed, I had an opportunity to avail myself of some needed money to pay my bills.

“If I have insulted anyone or made anyone feel uncomfortable by this event, I sincerely apologise as that was certainly not my intent.”

Read some of the furious reactions below

1. In the middle of a pandemic, @IanFrostok thought it would be a good idea to post 51 Instagram stories (yes, 51) of a house party he went to last night and early this morning in NYC So recklesshttps://t.co/AZ8IoKMk73 The DJ, DJ Alec Brian, has deactivated his Instagram pic.twitter.com/ztCeEx9JRW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 5, 2020

hey @IanFrostok you should be ashamed of yourself. a literal party with a DJ as you flaunt your drinks around like this pandemic is no joke? are you kidding me? fucking clowns. pic.twitter.com/DQX21dBU0x — jonathan gyllenhaal (@idgajon) May 5, 2020

People are fucking dying left and right and the gays are having full on house parties on a Monday night in NYC. JAIL pic.twitter.com/6f8Q2YzAJf — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) May 5, 2020

From picnics to house parties…..this is a slap in the face to every health care worker, every person who has lost a loved one, every person struggling with finances bc of shut down pic.twitter.com/aIjfWNim8o — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) May 5, 2020

I feel like it’s truly fucked up to host a whole ass rona rave. I feel guilty doing ANYTHING right now. Even going on a fucking walk or sitting around very far apart from people on a roof feels like crossing the picket line. And this is just the party we SAW. There are MORE — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) May 5, 2020

Weird flex but ok. pic.twitter.com/0931WEZ5Ls — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) May 5, 2020

