Romanian lesbian couple marry, despite gay marriage being illegal

A lesbian couple have married in Romania, despite the country outlawing gay marriage.

Georgiana and Evie met on Tinder in October 2021, and were engaged in December.

Evie is trans and is yet to change her gender on her birth certificate, giving the couple a legal loophole to wed.

“We decided to rush the marriage because Evie is going to change her gender on her ID. After that, we won’t be able to do it anymore,” Georgiana told VICE.

However, the marriage ceremony was not without complications.

While at the Bucharest Town Hall, the public servant initially refused to officiate the wedding unless Evie wore male attire.

After some back and forth, the official relented, but asked that pictures not be taken of the ceremony. She allegedly went on to emphasize that “marriage is the union between a man and a woman” while officiating the union. Romanian activists continue to fight for LGBTQIA+ rights While homosexuality was decriminalised in Romania over twenty years ago, advocates continue to fight for equality. Same-sex marriage has been outlawed in Romania since 2009, when the Eastern European country adopted a new Civil Code calling marriage “the freely consented union between one man and one woman.” Romania’s laws explicitly state that “marriage shall be prohibited between persons of the same sex” and that the country does not recognize gay marriages performed in other countries. In 2020, Romanian lawmakers tried to ban “activities aimed at spreading gender identity theory or opinion” in educational institutions. In 2022, the government is considering a bill to prohibit educational materials that discuss homosexuality and gender transition.

Despite the current political climate, Evie and Georgiana’s wedding ended happily.

According to VICE, the official who initially turned them away congratulated the couple and apologized after the ceremony, saying she’d never witnessed a union like theirs.

“Times change, lady,” said a member of the wedding party.

“You’ll see a lot more of this in the future!”

