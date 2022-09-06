World

Romanian lesbian couple marry, despite gay marriage being illegal

lesbian wedding gay wedding
Photo by Sofia Hernandez on Unsplash

A lesbian couple have married in Romania, despite the country outlawing gay marriage. 

Georgiana and Evie met on Tinder in October 2021, and were engaged in December.

Evie is trans and is yet to change her gender on her birth certificate, giving the couple a legal loophole to wed.

“We decided to rush the marriage because Evie is going to change her gender on her ID. After that, we won’t be able to do it anymore,” Georgiana told VICE.

However, the marriage ceremony was not without complications.

While at the Bucharest Town Hall, the public servant initially refused to officiate the wedding unless Evie wore male attire.

Despite the current political climate, Evie and Georgiana’s wedding ended happily.

According to VICE, the official who initially turned them away congratulated the couple and apologized after the ceremony, saying she’d never witnessed a union like theirs.

“Times change, lady,” said a member of the wedding party.

“You’ll see a lot more of this in the future!”

For the latest lesbiangaybisexualtransgenderintersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

mormon missionaries lesbian doormat
1500tasvir hengaw lgbt activists
Un Expert Victor Madrigal-Borloz
Malte C Münster Pride
malte c transgender man
Rodrigo Ventocilla death Harvard Bali