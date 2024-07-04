Romania hosts largest-ever Pride Parade

Thousands of people joined a pride march in Bucharest on Saturday, nearly a year after Romania held a failed referendum to bar same sex marriage.

Romania, which only decriminalised homosexuality in 2001, does not have marriage equality or legal recognitition for civil partnerships.

The country ranks near the bottom of EU states based on legislation, hate speech and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people, according to an annual study by ILGA-Europe.

However, on Saturday, roughly 27,000 people marched the length of Bucharest’s iconic Calea Victoriei. Organisers said the march was their largest ever.

Last year, a civil society group secured signatures for a vote aimed at preventing gay couples from winning the right to marry in the future. The referendum was backed by the Orthodox Church and all parliamentary parties but one.

Romanians boycotted the vote, with dozens of human rights groups warning a successful referendum would have emboldened further attempts to chip away at the rights of minority groups.

Immediately after the failed referendum, the ruling Social Democrats said they would introduce legislation to legalise civil unions for same-sex couples.

However in 2023, Prime Minister Ciolacu told radio station Europa FM that “the Romanian society is not ready for a decision at the moment. It is not one of my priorities and … I don’t think Romania is ready.”

“I am not a closed-minded person, I … have friends in relationships with a man, I don’t have a problem with that, I am talking now from the point of view of a prime minister.”

A 2021 survey commissioned by LGBTQIA+ rights group ACCEPT showed while 71 percent of Romanians said legal recognition of civil marriage for same-sex couples would not have any impact on their lives, only 43 percent were in favour of it.

