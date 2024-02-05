Rogue Traders duo are heading to ChillOut Festival 2024

Rogue Traders Natalie Bassingthwaighte and James Ash have joined the lineup of the upcoming ChillOut Festival in regional Victoria.

The music duo, who have sold over 1 million records worldwide with the band, will perform at ChillOut Festival’s Carnival Day on March 10.

The Carnival Day will take over Victoria Park in Daylesford that day. The Rogue Traders are joining Courtney Act, Nate Byrne, Narelda Jacobs, Kween Kong, Sexy Galexy, Shauna Jensen, The Lost Girls, Bek Jensen duo, and Dolly Diamond on the lineup.

ChillOut Festival is on over the Labour Day weekend from Thursday, March 7 to Monday, March 11, 2024.

The beautiful towns of Daylesford and Hepburn Springs will once again turn into a rainbow wonderland with the festival’s “Boots & Bling” themed weekend.

ChillOut Festival is Australia’s longest-running regional queer festival. Each year, nearly 30,000 visitors come to the region and enjoy regional Victorian hospitality.

Festival favourites like the fabulously camp Bush Dance (Saturday night) and Street Parade (Sunday) are back.

The new event 100% Dance will get the party started at Daylesford Town Hall on Friday night. Poof Doof is returning again to host the official ChillOut after-party on Sunday night.

Festival Programming Committee Member Jacqui Walter said this year ChillOut’s 50 ticketed and free events offer a diverse range of LGBTQIA+ artists and performers.

“There’s something for everyone. We’re preparing some great entertainment including visual arts, live music, comedy, cabaret, parties, sports, social events, and public forums,” she said.

“It’s queer and definitely here in 2024.”

Tickets to ChillOut Festival’s 2024 program are on sale now. Visit chilloutfestival.com.au.

