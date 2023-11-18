Rockstar: Dolly can’t get no satisfaction!

With the release of Rockstar, Dolly Parton’s 49th solo studio album, the singer takes on some of rock’s most iconic tracks.

Singer-songwriter, musician, actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman: there is only one Dolly Parton. She’s sold over 100 million records. Dolly has also donated over 100 million books through her children’s literacy program. And she’s starred in movies and TV shows, built an amusement park empire and now recorded a rock album.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

In 2022, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame listed Dolly among 17 artists considered for induction that year.

With a career built on country music with the odd foray into pop, Dolly did not consider herself a rock singer. She respectfully declined the nomination.

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

But they went ahead with her induction anyway.

So Dolly recorded a rock album.

“They were going to put me in anyway, so I just accepted it gracefully. But I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to have to earn my keep’.”

Rockstar, released yesterday, includes nine original songs and 21 covers including Prince’s Purple Rain, Queen’s We Are The Champions, and Miley Cyrus’s Wrecking Ball. Twenty all-time greats of Rock & Roll join her on the covers including Elton John, Melissa Etheridge and Linda Perry.

You haven’t lived till you hear Dolly covering the Rolling Stone’s (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile.)

Too much of the Jolene singer is never enough?

