Robin Fierce makes history as first drag queen speaker at Yale

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 contestant Robin Fierce recently made history by hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour event at Yale University.

Despite only having a short stint on the show, Robin has been using her Drag Race platform to promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity across the US.

During her appearance at Yale, Robin read three books that have recently faced pushback from conservative lawmakers in the US.

Robin also held an open forum to discuss the importance of drag and also the rise of law targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

Robin explained that the purpose of drag storytelling and performances is to “bridge the gap between the different queer and non-queer communities through empathy.”

She also emphasized that the real intention is not to promote “trans propaganda” or ideologies about sexual orientation on children as some anti-trans and anti-drag extremists suggest.

AJ Hudson, the event’s host, praised Robin for breaking boundaries and history, adding that paying a drag queen to speak is historic and also shows that their expertise is as valuable as a heterosexual cisgender white man, lawyer or judge.

Robin took to Twitter to share her achievement.

Robin’s Drag Queen Story Hour took place just days before Tennessee’s Republican governor Bill Lee signed legislation into law banning public drag performances.

The new law prevents drag performances from taking place on public property or anywhere where minors could be present.

The co-chair of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the Graduate School Senate voiced their hopes that Robin’s event would “break some of the boundaries, real and imagined, that our audience members and classmates held.”

