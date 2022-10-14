Rob Mills had a threesome with Courtney Act back in the Idol days

Actor and performer Rob Mills has revealed he had an “awesome, drink-fuelled threesome” during the pair’s stint on Australian Idol in the early 2000s.

Mills (above left) shot to Aussie fame competing on the singing competition and these days is a stage and TV star.

In his new autobiography Putting on a Show, Mills revealed a wild night with the drag superstar as they took part on Idol in 2003.

“While on Idol I met Courtney Act and we had an awesome, drink-fuelled threesome with a woman,” he wrote.

“One night early on in the show, a whole bunch of us went to a gay club in Sydney – a dance party venue.

“Three of us ended up at Courtney’s place: Courtney, me and a woman; I’ll call her Sam. And we had a bit of an orgy.

“Courtney and Sam had sex, Sam and I had sex, Courtney and I had sex. There was a lot going on.”

Rob Mills, who’s now engaged to The Project presenter Georgie Tunny, said he continued to explore his sexuality in the years following the experience.

“I think that first experience with Courtney planted some seeds of discovery and made me even more curious about who I was and about what I wanted,” he wrote.

“But it did not really change me that much in the short term – although there were subsequent times when, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, I had flings with gay friends and sometimes strangers.”

Rob Mills discusses mental health and masculinity in book

As well as an autobiography, Rob Mills says new book Putting on a Show explores the question “who is the average Aussie bloke?” and how that persona reflects on mental health and gender roles around family, friendship, violence, sex and vulnerability.

The entertainer said he wrote the book after losing two friends to cancer during Victoria’s lengthy Covid lockdowns.

As well as stories from his own life, Mills explores “manhood, mates and mental health” with experts on the topics and his friends.

Rob Mills’ Putting On a Show is out now.

