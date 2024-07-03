Rise of the Gaymers: Sydney Gaymers

Sydney Gaymers’ focus is on creating inclusive events where LGBTQIA+ gamers and pop culture fans can connect and find a sense of community.

Sydney Gaymers is a vibrant community for geeks, gamers and allies that was founded in 2012 as a way of bringing LGBTQIA+ gamers together and celebrating their passions, including video gaming, pop culture, nerd fandom and cosplay.

Current Sydney Gaymers leader Hamid Mousa reflects on the early days of the group, telling QNews, “Back then, nerd content was becoming more mainstream but we didn’t feel like we saw many inclusive spaces for that.”

“That was the main thing we wanted to create. To bring together gamers of all types and as it became more mainstream Sydney Gaymers took off.”

Speaking about taking on the leadership of the group, Mousa emphasised Sydney Gaymers’ personal importance to him, saying it provided a space where he felt connected and could meet like-minded individuals.

When the group’s former leadership stepped down, Mousa was determined to ensure the group’s continued growth and prosperity.

Cameron Reeley, who works alongside Mousa in creating and organising events and general admin for Sydney Gaymers, told QNews about his first time encountering the group.

Reeley says that from the very first moment he knew he had found “my people” and was excited to tell the group’s admins about how their events had drawn him in.

After joining the admins himself, Cameron says he finds it interesting how much “blood, sweat and tears go into making the events happen”.

Mousa says that Sydney Gaymers marching in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade each year really allows their members to do something they wouldn’t otherwise have the experience of doing.

For some, that might get them a little out of their comfort zone, but it also provides members with a sense of pride and helps other people who may not have known about the group to discover Sydney Gaymers.

Reeley speaks fondly about how Sydney Gaymers is a special place to find community and help its members live authentically.

“We have had a lot of people come to our events who start off with cosplay as their favourite anime characters and then might transition, so it’s a safe place for them to explore and be who they are,” Reely says.

“It’s interesting for us to go back and see photos from old events and see their journey about how they came to be, it’s quite heartwarming and beautiful.”

Mousa also spoke of how he’s seen the growth in many people who come to Sydney Gaymers events.

“We have had eighteen year olds who come to these events who have not come onto the scene at all before,” Mousa said.

Sydney Gaymers hosts events throughout the year, such as Glitch, held on Monday nights downstairs at Universal from 6pm, and their events provide an opportunity for people who love to game together to connect.

Looking to the future, Mousa is really excited about a screening event that they have coming up later this year with a filmmaker who has made a film about a transgender speedrunner, so stay tuned for that as well.

There is also discussion about Sydney Gaymers using Discord to help make sure that gamers who might be insular can also be a part of the action going forward.

You can find out more about Sydney Gaymers via their Facebook page, “Sydney Gaymers Community Group.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.