Ricky Martin speaks out after nephew drops incest and abuse claims

Ricky Martin has spoken out after his nephew, who accused the singer of incest and domestic abuse, withdrew his legal claims.

A Puerto Rico judge dismissed the case against Ricky Martin on Thursday (July 21) after the nephew withdrew the allegations.

The judge also dropped the nephew’s temporary restraining order against Martin as a result.

Two weeks ago, the relative alleged he had a seven-month-long relationship with Martin, and accused the singer of harassment after it ended.

Sanchez made the complaint against Martin under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.

This week the case went before the court. Martin again denied any romantic or sexual relationship with his nephew and challenged his stalking and harassment allegations.

Martin’s lawyers said in a statement, “Just as we’d anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure.

“The accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.

“The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.”

Martin’s lawyers explained, “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.

“We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Ricky Martin ‘healing’ after ‘nonsense’ allegations

In a video statement to US media, Ricky Martin said he was “healing” after the “nonsense” allegations devastated his family, and directly addressed his nephew.

“I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process,” Martin said.

“For two weeks, I wasn’t allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge and the claims were proven to be false.

“But I’m going to tell you the truth. It’s been so painful. It’s been devastating for me, for my family and friends.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody.

“To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best.

“And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy, and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

Martin continued, “Now, my priority is to heal and how do I heal? With music.

“I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras and entertain, which is what I do best.

“Thank you to all my friends. Thank you to all the fans who always believed in me.

“You have no idea the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light and here we come with the same strength and passion.”

Ricky Martin’s husband of five years, artist Jwan Yosef, posted a photo of the couple together on Instagram, writing, “Truth prevails.”

