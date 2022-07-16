Ricky Martin: Incest alleged following restraining order

Ricky Martin faces accusations of incest after brother Eric identified the singer’s nephew as the person who took out a temporary restraining order against him.

A Puerto Rican judge issued a restraining order against the singer earlier this month. At the time, the identity of the alleged victim remained unknown.

However, the singer’s brother has now identified that person as 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. A Spanish news site reported that the domestic violence allegations arose after Sanchez ended a seven-month relationship with his uncle. Ricky Martin allegedly continued to contact his nephew and made unwelcome visits to his home.

Dennis Yadiel Sanchez then took out a temporary restraining order. Ricky Martin is due in court on July 21.

Ricky Martin’s lawyer denies incest allegations

Spanish news sites report that Ricky Martin could face up to 50 years in jail because the alleged crime involves incest.

Puerto Rico imposes law stricter penalties for certain sexual crimes involving related victims.

Ricky Martin’s lawyer described the allegations as fabricated and said the star would never become involved in a sexual relationship with his nephew.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky has, of course, never been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

Ricky Martin posted a similar statement on Twitter.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterise me.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

