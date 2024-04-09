Music

Ricky Martin got *very* excited by Madonna’s dancers

Ricky Martin on stage at Madonna concert
Image: Twitter

Ricky Martin got up on stage at a Madonna concert last weekend and fans think he got visibly aroused by the bon-bons on Madonna’s dancers.

During one of her concerts in Florida on her Celebration Tour, Madonna invited Ricky onstage during her performance of Vogue.

For the segment, Madonna brings guests up on stage to sit in one of two chairs on the runway. They then have to help her judge a ballroom portion of the concert.

Madonna’s gorgeous dancers strut down the runway for the judges, who hold up signs giving them a top score or the “chop”.

To impress the two judges, the dancers went hard. And after looking very closely at their video footage, fans reckon Ricky did too.

“Wait a minute Ricky Martin is that a…” one person posted on their video, which shows a visible and big bulge in Ricky’s pants after he got a lap dance.

It’s hard to tell, but in any case, Ricky shared his own video from the concert and thanked Madonna for the opportunity.

“Thank you @Madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party!” Ricky wrote.

“You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW!”

Celebration Tour skipped Australia

Madonna’s Celebration Tour started last October, but sadly skipped Australia.

Next month, she’ll conclude her Celebration Tour with a massive, free show at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin is back onscreen in the new Apple TV+ dramedy Palm Royale with Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett and Laura Dern.

