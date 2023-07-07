Ricky Martin divorcing husband of six years Jwan Yosef

Openly gay Puerto Rican pop superstar Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef announced on Thursday that they have decided to have an amicable end to their marriage of six years.

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, announced the news in a joint statement to People magazine.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the couple said in the statement.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

The ex-couple have two kids together – a daughter, Lucia, who was born in 2018 and their son, Renn, who was born in 2019.

Martin also has twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, who were born in 2008 before their relationship began.

According to People magazine, Martin will continue to raise his twins as a single father and they will share custody of their children from their marriage.

Martin and Yosef met on Instagram in 2015, became engaged in 2016 and were married in 2018.

Yosef is a contemporary artist who makes art and installations out of plastic and a founding member of the UK’s Bomb Factory Art Foundation.

Martin begins a tour of North America with Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias later this year and can also be seen in Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy Palm Royale alongside Allison Janney, Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Carol Burnett.

