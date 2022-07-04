Ricky Martin denies allegations in restraining order drama

Ricky Martin has denied allegations that led to a restraining order against him in his home of Puerto Rico as “completely false and fabricated”.

A Puerto Rican judge issued the restraining order against the singer at the weekend, the Associated Press reported.

Local police could not confirm who requested the order, or what prompted the allegations against the singer.

The other person reportedly made the complaint under Puerto Rico’s Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.

Martin has not been charged with any crime. A police spokesperson said the person applied for the order directly to the court, and not through police.

Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero reported the restraining order stated Martin and the petitioner had allegedly dated for seven months.

The outlet reported Martin didn’t accept the pair’s breakup two months ago. He was then allegedly seen loitering near the complainant’s house at least three times.

“The petitioner fears for his safety,” El Vocero quoted the order as saying.

Ricky Martin denies ‘completely false and fabricated’ allegations

But Ricky Martin has denied the allegations, with representatives dismissing them as “completely false and fabricated”.

A spokesperson told People they believe Martin will be fully vindicated when the “true facts come out”.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” they said.

“We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

According to Puerto Rican authorities, the complainant requested the order directly from a court and it prohibits Martin from contacting or calling the other person.

El Vocero reported a judge has scheduled a hearing for both parties for July 21, at which they will determine whether to keep or lift the order.

The restraining order drama comes days after Martin’s ex-manager Rebecca Drucker sued the singer for more than $3 million in unpaid commissions.

Ricky Martin married artist Jwan Josef in 2017 following the pair meeting via Instagram.

The two share a son and a daughter together, both aged 3, as well as Martin’s 13-year-old twins.

