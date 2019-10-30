Ricky Martin and his husband share first photo of newborn son

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef have welcomed their fourth child to their growing family.

Exactly a month ago, Ricky announced the couple were expecting another child. The couple took to Instagram to announce their newborn son Renn’s birth in Spanish.

Advertisements

“Confirmed: our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born,” Ricky wrote on Instagram.

Accepting the Human Rights Campaign’s National Visibility Award on September 30, Ricky said he “loves big families.”

“My family is here… My husband Jwan, I love you. To my beautiful twins Matteo and Valentino, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength,” he told the crowd.

“You inspire me everyday, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing. I love you.

“My baby girl is not here with us, she’s at home with grandma. But she’s also the love of my heart.

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families.”

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are dads to four children

Last January, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced the birth of their third child, daughter Lucia, with a surrogate mother.

In August, the singer shared the first photo of Lucia on Instagram, proudly calling her “the light of my eyes” in Spanish.

The couple also has two 10-year-old twin sons, Valentino and Matteo.

Ricky Martin and Jwan, an artist, began dating in April 2016 before announcing their engagement in November that year.

The couple married in January last year.

Advertisements

Read more: Here’s seven celebs celebrating their LGBTIQ children

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.