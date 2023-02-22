Rhys Nicholson is unrecognisable in drag in new music video

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under judge Rhys Nicholson lip syncs for his life in drag in a new music video from Australian singer Georgia Mooney.

The singer-songwriter – who’s part of Australian folk four-piece All Our Exes Live in Texas – has been working on solo material. She released her debut single earlier this month.

Georgia’s track War Romance has the singer searching for a lover to spend the chaos of the end of the world with.

And the song’s lavish music video sees comedian Rhys Nicholson in full drag, playing Georgia Mooney.

Georgia herself also becomes Rhys, wearing the comedian’s trademark suit and bow tie in the clip.

Georgia Mooney explained, “Rhys is one of my closest friends and a praiseworthy performer of the distinguished lip-sync.

“By performing as each other, the video has a campness that matches the melodrama of the music.

“It lightens the heaviness of the lyrical sentiment and places us in a lush and timeless dreamscape that seeks only beauty.

Georgia added,“It was a truly wonderful day of filming where we both discovered the joy and liberation of drag.

“There was much giggling. But perhaps unsurprisingly, we quickly discovered that the most difficult scene to do was the one where we were playing ourselves.”

Georgia Mooney’s debut solo album is set for release later in the year.

Watch the music video for Georgia Mooney’s War Romance below:

