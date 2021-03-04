Rhys Nicholson is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Comedian Rhys Nicholson has confirmed he and his new “new mummies” RuPaul and Michelle Visage are judging on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

The inaugural season of the long-awaited local spinoff started filming in Auckland in January. It’s coming to streaming service Stan later this year.

Rhys (pictured left) recalled the first words that RuPaul said to him were “welcome to the family”.

“I just can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have been invited into the illustrious house of Drag Race,” Rhys said.

“I genuinely still can’t bloody believe it.

“The first words RuPaul ever said to me were, ’Welcome to the family,’ and that’s exactly what it feels like. A family.

“Ru and Michelle are my new mummies.

“I hope the editors took out the bits were I’m just staring at them wide-eyed trying to comprehend sitting next to them.

“Being able to be a part of the show and help expose the world to our distinctive and particularly magnificent style of Down Under drag will forever be a highlight of my life and an honor. I hope I didn’t f–k. It. Up.”

RuPaul described Rhys Nicholson as “the perfect addition to the Drag Race Down Under family.”

“His quick wit, love of drag, and willingness to carry Michelle Visage’s heavy luggage have already made him indispensable,” Ru said.

“I know our audience is going to love him as much as we do.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under queens revealed at Mardi Gras

The drag queens appearing on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be officially revealed at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade this Saturday night.

Stan will have its very own “Homecoming Queens” float in the Mardi Gras parade.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is arriving in Australia on Stan before the end of the year.

