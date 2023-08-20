Rhys Nicholson had a wild night out with RuPaul and Michelle

Rhys Nicholson has the concert photos to prove that RuPaul does film RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in person.

The Australian comic, who uses they/them pronouns, is on his third season of the Drag Race spinoff. The show filmed in Auckland earlier this year.

And during some downtime, Rhys recalled having the “craziest night” of their life with Ru, Michelle Visage and the Backstreet Boys.

“We had this crazy night where me, Michelle, and a few of the producers and Ru went to see the Backstreet Boys in Auckland,” Rhys told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Because AJ [McLean] from the Backstreet Boys had come to visit the set one day – to see Ru because he was on Secret Celebrity Drag Race – and he just kind of casually said, ‘I’ll get you guys tickets, you should come to the show!’ And so we all went and Ru went completely anonymous [in a] tracksuit.

“I have photos on my phone of RuPaul standing up and singing Backstreet Boys songs at Auckland Spark Arena. It was wild, the Backstreet Boys was wild, I had a really fun time.

“And watching someone like Ru and Michelle interact with a concert like that when they’re part of that kind of echelon of entertainment.

“I’ve never sat next to a proper megastar while they’re watching mega stars. Very strange.”

RuPaul has read Rhys Nicholson’s new book… maybe

Rhys Nicholson is releasing their upcoming memoir Dish (below) in October. Earlier this year they worked up the courage to ask RuPaul for a cover quote.

“My very nice publisher at Penguin Random House was like, ‘Do you think you could ask?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I mean, I guess?’,” Rhys explained to Yahoo Lifestyle.

“And I sent an email and it was way longer than it needed to be, just trying to right click synonym different ways to say, ‘Totally fine if not!’.

“And I got a reply that was just like, ‘Yeah sure, I’ll get something to you in a couple of weeks’.

“I’ll be honest, she’s not read the whole book, but she’s read some parts of it. I’m so appreciative and excited about it and it was so lovely for her and I couldn’t believe it.”

Rhys said that Ru’s quote – “This Dish is served hot, funny and sincerely fresh!” – reads almost as if “someone had said to ChatGPT, ‘Give me a RuPaul quote for Rhys Nicholson’s book called Dish.’”

“I’m terrified that I’ll see RuPaul when we do something together again and I’ll be like, ‘Thank you for the book quote’, and she’ll be like ‘Hmm?’” Rhys said.

“And I’ll say, ‘Never mind!’”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is streaming on Stan every Friday. Rhys Nicholson’s book Dish is out October 31.

