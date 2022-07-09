RHOC’ Braunwyn Windham-Burke ‘heartbroken’ after split from girlfriend

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Victoria Brito have announced their breakup. Image: Instagram

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke has announced her split from girlfriend Victoria Brito.

Windham-Burke came out in late 2020, with her coming out journey featured heavily on RHOC Season 15.

Despite since leaving the show, Windham-Burke remains the only openly gay housewife of the franchise.

At the time, she had been married to her husband Sean for over twenty years, and the couple had 7 children.

“I’m still getting used to it … I knew I was attracted to women. I got married very young and I never thought about it,” she said at the time.

“So, for me to be living completely authentically and say, ‘I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been.’

“… I’ve always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Brito have been publicly dating since December 2021, splitting their time between New York and Southern California.

“It’s a heartbreaking feeling’, says Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Speaking to E News, Braunwyn Windham-Burke said she was ‘heartbroken’ by the breakup.

“I am very sad, I won’t sugarcoat it,” she said.

“Since being out, this is the longest relationship I’ve been in, so it’s a heartbreaking feeling.”

She echoed this sentiment on an Instagram Story.

“The breakup with me and Vic, it’s hard,” she said.

“This was like my first long-term female relationship that just really threw me for a loop.

“It’s gonna take me some time to get over.”

